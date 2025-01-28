So Much Winning

January 27, 2025

So Much Winning, So Little Time….

Apologies for the late delivery of our Washington Update. We have been so busy winning that we haven’t had the time to take a break from winning to write an update about how much winning has been going on…

It was a beautiful week in America….

The highlight of the past week of course was President Trump’s Executive Orders on energy.

﻿The two most important EOs were Declaring a National Energy Emergency and Unleashing American Energy.

Share

When we first heard that Trump planned to declare a national energy emergency, we were a bit concerned that parts of it might go too far and make it easier for the next anti-energy president to go too far in the opposite direction. But it looks like our concerns were misplaced.

The energy emergency EO lays out a whole-of-government approach to reducing impediments to energy and minerals production including the possibility of emergency approvals and expedited permitting.

In addition to reinstating a robust leasing program, rescinding the nonsensical LNG bans and expediting the permitting of new projects there are a couple other things that capture our attention.

One of the most interesting parts of the EO is that it calls for convening the Endangered Species Act Committee quarterly. This is unprecedented. The Endangered Species Act Committee, also called the “God Squad” can waive requirements of the Endangered Species Act, but it has rarely been used. If used properly, the God Squad can restore some balance to the Endangered Species Act, allowing the Department of Interior to focus on actual species protection and recovery.

One downside to the energy emergency E.O. is that it asks the EPA Administrator to consider allowing the year-round sale of E-15 gasoline. While that's neither necessary nor helpful, overall, it's a good EO.