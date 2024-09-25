Rob Bonta is a very ambitious politician. Currently the attorney general of California, Bonta desperately wants to become the successor to oily, slick-haired Gavin Newsom as the state’s governor. To that end, Bonta has already adopted Newsom’s super-slick hairdo, and also appears to be mimicking his oily personality.

Having flown out to New York on a carbon-emitting jet Monday, Bonta made the mistake of sitting down with the hosts of CNBC’s Squawkbox Tuesday morning, where he was peppered with questions about the frivolous lawsuit he filed Monday, targeting ExxonMobil for supposedly misleading the public about its advanced plastics recycling technology.