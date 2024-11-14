Share this postWATCH: Don't Cry, Cryo Adblackmon.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWATCH: Don't Cry, Cryo AdDavid BlackmonNov 14, 202418Share this postWATCH: Don't Cry, Cryo Adblackmon.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther44ShareSubscribeThis is absolutely spectacular. Thanks to Tammy Nemeth for sharing it with me via email:ShareThat is all.18Share this postWATCH: Don't Cry, Cryo Adblackmon.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther44Share
Brilliant!
Thank you for sharing.
There was that pause in the video after the 50% discount offer, giving my brain just enough time to think “what about a second term for JD Vance?” And then, Mars. Funny! Yet, a little true, this bit of satire.