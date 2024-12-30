From our braindead French protesters file comes the glorious clip below. Some who watch this video of French police forcibly detaching the super-glued palms of this pack of spoiled Just Stop Oil children from the street pavement is an example of law enforcement officers treating them too harshly.

I think it isn't nearly harsh enough. Frankly, it doesn't really look like their hands have been glued at all, and the children are really just bad crisis actors.



What do you think?

That is all.