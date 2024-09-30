First, I have no idea who this young lady is, but she looks to be maybe 25 years old, which would put her squarely into the Gen-Z generation that will either save the American Republic or be an agent of its ultimate downfall. After watching this 4-minute video, I’m more optimistic about the Republic’s ultimate survival.

[Note: If anyone knows who she is, please let us know in the comments section. I’d love to see if I can get her for an interview.]

In this brief video, she explains in great detail the blatantly obvious connections both of these attempted assassins held to the US intel community, the Democrat party, and BlackRock. Those obvious connections explain why the propaganda media refuses to properly report on not one, but two attempted assassinations of the presidential nominee of one of the two major political parties.