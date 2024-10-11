Amid a torrent of major storms that have impacted their state over the past few weeks, including two hurricanes, Floridians are blessed by the knowledge that they are led by the guy who is pretty much without doubt the most effective state governor in modern U.S. history, Ron DeSantis.

In the clip below, Gov. DeSantis is asked a really stupid, leading question by one of the state’s despicable hack reporters, and completely tears the premise - that climate change causes hurricanes - into a million pieces and scatters them to wind. It is a true thing of beauty.