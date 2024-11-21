WATCH: The Exact Moment in 1992 When Al Gore Realized He Couldn't Afford to Debate Climate Change
The video below captures the exact moment in 1992 when Al Gore realized that, to continue his grift he had to declare “the science is settled” and refuse any further debates about climate change. A transcript follows for those who prefer to read.
Video:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy Transition Absurdities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.