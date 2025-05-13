Ok, you’re gonna think I’m making this up, but I swear to you, it is all 100% real, as reported by the climate alarm promoters at Reuters. No, it is not a pending update to the stage production of “The Lion King.” What it is, according to the organizers, is some deranged person’s idea of “art.”

Share

I am not kidding.

Climate alarm organizers in the Congo managed to convince a bunch of the native citizens there to participate in what I guess they think is a meaningful and moving project to raise awareness about their religious dogma-driven fantasies about the looming “climate catastrophe.”