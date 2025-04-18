In an appearance with NTD News with anchor Tiffany Meier on Wednesday, David Blackmon details America’s energy security problems related to rare earth minerals. In addition to being an integral part of every gadget, appliance, TV, computer, car and plane made today, rare earth minerals are used in the making of a wide array of military weapons systems.

Currently, the United States relies on supply chains controlled by China for almost all of its supply of these critical minerals. This has been a known problem for more than 30 years, yet president after president have failed to address it. Now, with China imposing export restrictions on these minerals, on which it holds a near-100% monopoly for refining them, it falls to the Trump administration to take action.

In this interview, Meier and Blackmon walk through the White House’s and Pentagon’s limited options. A transcript follows the video for those who prefer to read.

Enjoy the show if you can.

Transcript:

Tiffany Meier: Earlier this month, China imposed export restrictions on seven rare earth elements and magnets in response to President Trump's tariff increases on Chinese products. That move could harm America's military capabilities, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, or CSIS. The report notes that the U.S. Is particularly vulnerable in these supply chains and may struggle to replace those minerals, which are used for a range of defense technologies, fighter jets, submarines, missiles, radar systems and more.

Beijing currently holds a near monopoly on the supply of rare earth metals. And today, President Trump signed an executive order launching an investigation into the national security risks of relying on imported critical minerals. Joining us now to discuss is energy policy analyst and consultant David Blackman. He's a 40-year veteran of the oil and gas industry.

David, thank you so much for joining us. Good to see you again. Now to begin. What do you make of the CSIS warning here that Beijing's withholding of those rare earth minerals could threaten Washington's war footing?

David Blackmon: Well, I think it's entirely accurate. This is a known problem for years now, going back at least 30 years.

We don't produce these kinds of minerals in our country. Now we don't mine for them, even though we have large known deposits around the country. We kind of got out of the mining business. It was a conscious decision during the seventies and eighties and farmed it all out to China and other other developing nations.

And so, we don't produce them here, we don't refine and process them here. And that's really the most critical thing I think the Trump administration is going to find in its study is that we have no capability to refine these metals into usable products once they're mined. That's all done in China now.

So regardless of where you see metals produced, they're put on a ship, they go to China to be refined, and China controls the supply chain for them. That's a huge national security risk.

President Biden actually made a major speech on it in July of 2021, committed his government to a whole of government effort to onshore these supply chains. And then really didn't accomplish much in that regard.

So now, the Trump administration has inherited it, and it's become, as you mentioned, a pretty significant issue now.

Tiffany Meier: Expanding on that, when it comes to mining and refining, it does seem President Trump has begun taking actions to increase American mineral production, to counter Beijing's monopoly of the sector. But given China's control of the sector, what feasible options does the U.S. have in terms of mining and re-fining?

David Blackmon: Well, in terms of refining, I suspect we will see the president after this study is done declare a national emergency and invoke the Defense Production Act to kind of fast track the production or the creation of a refining capability here in the United States, just as he did during the COVID crisis. You know, he invoked the Defense Production Act to encourage the rapid manufacturing of masks and other protective gear that we, we all thought we needed in that pandemic.

And so, that's going to have to happen because it doesn't matter if you can get the mineral supply if you can't refine it and that is going to be the central issue on this.

I think obtaining a supply of it is, is a big piece of why, President Trump has been so focused on Greenland because the largest known single deposit of rare earth minerals is on the southwestern coast of Greenland. And there is actually a mine there, ready to go as soon as the Greenland government decides to lift restrictions on its activity.

So I think that's a big motivator where Greenland's concerned. But we still, you're always going to have this problem of you can't just put it on a ship to China if you want to free your supply chain from China.

Tiffany Meier: Now another angle seems to be the Democratic Republic of the Congo while China currently owns or controls the vast majority of the cobalt mines there. The Congo government has reached out to the U.S. For help in countering rebel forces in the region. That's as the country has about $20 trillion worth of resources including rare earths according to the Congo-based Ponzi Foundation. Trump's Africa envoy has laid the groundwork for such a deal there. What would that mean for the U.S.-China competition over rare earth?

David Blackmon: Well, I'm not sure what it would mean for rare earths. They do have known deposits there. I'm, not sure there are active mining operations for those rare earth there in Congo. I haven't studied that issue in depth.

I mean, if there are active mines that China doesn't control, then obviously, the U S could potentially make a deal related to those in, in exchange for military and, and aid support for, for their government's needs. And that could be another, you know, ready solution, at least to the supply piece of the thing.

Tiffany Meier: It seems it's not just rare earth elsewhere in the energy sector. OPEC is saying tariffs could reduce demand for oil. What do you make of that argument? How would that translate into the consumer world?

David Blackmon: Well, it could translate into lower oil prices, already has actually, we've had about an 8% drop in oil prices since President Trump started making these announcements on tariffs on April 2. But it's based on the assumption that we're going to have an economic slowdown. And I think that's kind of the common wisdom that's out there right now, but it's certainly not baked into the cake.

And as we saw last week, we had very strong jobs report, really strong inflation reports out of the federal government. And if you don't have an economic slowdown, then you're not going to have a slowdown in demand growth for crude oil, and you'd probably see prices strengthen up. But right now, we've had a significant drop in prices, and that will make its way into the gasoline prices probably late this week or early next week.

Tiffany Meier: A lot of developments in this sector for sure. David Blackman, as always, thank you so much for joining us.