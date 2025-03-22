The domestic terror campaign against Tesla and Elon Musk shows no sign of ending.



Sporting signs with slogans like "Abolish Billionaires" and "climate justice, not green capitalism," radical protesters vandalized and occupied a Tesla show room in Shepherd's Bush, UK this week, as seen in the video below.



Hilariously, a girl who seems to be the group's chief spokesperson stares into a camera and spouts many of the messages that have been used by critics of the entire electric vehicle scam for a decade now.