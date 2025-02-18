WATCH/READ: Kamala Harris and Jennifer Granholm worked hard to force electric school buses on unsuspecting school districts to promote their Green New Deal fantasies.

The video here shows how all that's working out in the real world.

Take a look - a Transcript follows.

TRANSCRIPT:

Speaker 1: Winthrop public schools were awarded four electric school busses in June 2023.

Speaker 2: We thought it was really exciting. I mean, it was really cool.

Speaker 1: But as the bumps in the road increase. Our confidence is waning in these particular electric busses. Since getting the busses, the district has experienced issues. The biggest malfunction happened last December when a bus shut down during a run. When Winthrop Transportation Director Joshua Wheeler tried to drive the bus back to school, it happened again.

Speaker 2: Put it off into the side of the road, into a snowbank, and to help bring me to a stop before I came into an intersection.

Speaker 1: Now they've been off the roads since. After the incident, they sent the busses back to the manufacturer, Lion Electric, to be fixed. But they still failed inspections. Even after additional repairs to pass inspection, the busses are still experiencing mechanical issues. This also comes as Lion Electric is facing increasing financial troubles, temporarily laying off.

[End]

Naturally, the electric busmaker in question here, Lion Electric, filed for bankruptcy in December, but not before it had wasted millions and millions of IRA subsidies thanks to the Democrat party.

Thus, the electric vehicle grift facilitated by Biden/Harris/Granholm comes to its inevitable conclusion one more time, with yet another school district run by virtue-signaling-obsessed midwits left holding the bag.

Make no mistake about it: Stories of woe like this one will only accelerate from here. There will be thousands of them.

That is all.