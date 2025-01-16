Every once in a great while we see the Cardinals, Priests and Popes of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ accidentally speak honestly about the true high costs of wind, solar, and other renewable energy tech. These examples of saying the quiet part out loud come infrequently, and when they do it becomes important to chronicle them here.

Bill Gates is one of the most prominent and visible among the faithful adherents to the climate alarm cult, a true believer and proponent of even the most bizarre and destructive “solutions” to climate change on a planet whose climate has been changing constantly for billions of years. If anyone can be characterized as the Pope of this global religion, it is Gates, a guy who would make a terrific villain for a future James Bond film, in which he could simply play himself.

In the video clip below, Gates discusses exploding power demands coming from AI, EV charging, and other sources during an interview with some CNN talking head. He praises the Big Tech firms as being responsible actors in sourcing their power needs, and in the process clearly admits that renewable energy is more costly than clean-burning, abundant, and inexpensive natural gas.