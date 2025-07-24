On Tuesday evening’s Fox News Special Report, anchor Bret Baier aired a wide-ranging 10-minute interview with Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Share

In the interview, Baier and Wright discussed a variety of energy-related challenges facing the United States, from rare earth minerals, to stabilizing the grid while meeting rapidly rising AI power needs, to refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and more.

As always, Sec. Wright is incredibly effective, with his wealth of knowledge about every topic on full display.

Below is the video of the full segment, followed by a transcript.