During a sideline interview at last week’s CERAWeek conference in Houston, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum offered some insights into the Trump administration’s plans to restore stability to the nation’s various regional power grids, telling the interviewer that it is crucial to restart mothballed coal and nuclear power plants to beef up baseload generating capacity.

Share

Regarding coal specifically, the Secretary had this to say:

“We've got to keep every coal plant open, and if there have been units at a coal plant that have been shut down, we need to bring those back on, not just when it's zero degrees or 20 below.”

Importantly, Burgum pointedly slammed climate alarm groups for pushing what he said is the big lie of an active energy transition: “We're not in a period of energy transition. That is one of the big lies of the climate extremists is energy transition. We're in a period of energy addition.”