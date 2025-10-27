Energy Sec. Chris Wright was on Fox Business with Larry Kudlow last Friday to describe the war footing approach the Trump administration has assumed to speeding the process of making America independent of supply chains for rare earth minerals controlled by China.

In the course of this discussion, Wright echoes themes I’ve written about here and elsewhere for the last five years regarding the dangers of remaining reliant on Chinese largesse in this realm. These dangers were identified even by the Joe Biden autopen presidency, which promised to address them but ultimately did nothing as far as anyone can tell.