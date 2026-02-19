WATCH: Energy Secretary Chris Wright tells the IEA gathering: IEA Must Focus on energy and information, not on serving as a cheerleader for impossible net-zero goals.



Speaking before a scowling IEA Chief Fatih Birol, Energy Secretary Chris Wright called out the organization to its face at its annual gathering on Wednesday, saying “we need to have the IEA focused on energy data and bettering lives” instead of pushing an energy transition that is not happening.

“I commend Director Birol, after five years of not having a single scenario in the IEA World Energy Report connected to reality, to re-insert the current policy scenario in last year’s report. That is a step in the right direction. That’s just an approach towards reality again,” Wright said.



In an interview with Bloomberg prior to the event, Wright said the IEA will either continue to reform itself in the right direction, or the US will end its membership. That repeated a threat he made last summer, after which Birol and his team moved to reform its modeling process.



Wright also laid out a firm warning to leaders of European nations, saying, “If the European industrial powers want to continue to become former industrial powers, that’s your choice. I don’t think it’s a great choice, but that is your choice. But that is politics. That’s not relevant to the global energy system or to better people’s lives.”