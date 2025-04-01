It is almost beyond all belief how deeply the Biden people succeeded in embedding the Maoist brainwashing DEI cult into every nook and cranny of the federal government in just four short years. As Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in a Monday interview, this destructive, wasteful exercise was even firmly embedded into the making of energy policy as it applies to development of small modular reactors.

Share

Wright describes his efforts to eliminate this waste and restore common sense to this part of the Department of Energy’s operations in the clip below. A transcript follows for those who still prefer to read stuff.

Enjoy the show.