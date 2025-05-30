On Friday morning, May 30, 2025, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright sat down with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business’s Mornings with Maria, broadcast live from the Reagan National Economic Forum in Simi Valley, California. In a frank exchange, Wright laid out the Trump administration’s bold move to axe 24 ‘clean’ energy projects, totaling over $3.7 billion, funded largely through the bloated coffers of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Orwellian 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The cancellations, announced by the Department of Energy (DOE), targeted speculative ventures like carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) and low-carbon cement production, which Wright argued were fiscal sinkholes with little to show for taxpayers.

When Bartiromo pressed Wright on the DOE’s rationale, the secretary didn’t mince words: these projects, many rushed through in the waning days of the Biden administration, were “not advancing U.S. energy needs.” He pointed out that 16 of the 24 awards were inked between Election Day 2024 and January 20, 2025, smelling of political gamesmanship.