Speaking in sunglasses to the World Economic Forum at #Davos - he claims they’re to cover an eye infection of undisclosed origin - French PM Emmanuel Macron complains about President Donald Trump and what he claims are America’s unfair “protection” of its domestic companies and goods.

Share

Notably, Macron fails to mention the fact that the EU and individual European countries - including France and Macron’s own government - have for decades levied heavy tariffs on US goods as previous American presidents and congresses sat idly by and did nothing. It is only now, when President Trump moves to level the playing field long dominated by Europe that Macron levels his dark-eyed complaint.