As I wrote in another Tuesday post, it defies all belief how deeply the Biden people - like his feckless Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm - succeeded in embedding the Maoist brainwashing DEI cult into every nook and cranny of the federal government in just four short years.

Welp, what happened at DOE during Biden’s figurehead term as our Pretend POTUS also happened at the EPA, where social justice warrior Michael Regan held way as the agency’s Administrator. As current Administrator Lee Zeldin detailed yesterday, Regan’s EPA was so proud of its wasting millions in taxpayer dollars by basing all decisions on social justice and DEI priorities that he spent even more millions building a shrine to his own incompetence and self-indulgence.