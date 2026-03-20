David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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B Apple's avatar
B Apple
2h

It’s still dizzying to think of the contrast from Granholm to Chris Wright. Incredible work that hopefully will be felt for the next 5-10 years.

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Trackdok.com's avatar
Trackdok.com
2h

.

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