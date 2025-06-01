The Reagan National Economic Forum took place at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, CA last week. J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was invited to be one of the speakers, in the format of an interview hosted by CNBC personality Morgan Brennan.

The interview lasted for about 35 minutes, during which Brennan and Dimon touched a broad range of topics related to banking, the Fed, the economy, the geopolitical situation, tariffs and energy matters.

Since no one else has apparently done so, I took the time to prepare a transcript of this lengthy interview for readers here because I know so many of you still prefer to read stuff. Go figure.

In that transcript, you will see I have highlighted some passages that I think need to be emphasized. Of particular note to me are several remarks Dimon, a longtime registered Democrat, has to say about the topic of energy and ESG.