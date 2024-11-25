WATCH as Billy Bob Thornton, starring as Tommy Norris in the fantastic new Taylor Sheridan series, "Landman," explains the fact of energy life in the modern world to woke lawyer Rebecca Falcone, played by Kayla Wallace, in this season's third episode.



It is glorious.

Here's a transcript of the video clip below [Warning: Profanity abounds]:



Tommy Norris: You have any idea how much diesel they have to burn to mix that much concrete or make that steel and hold this sh*t out here and put it together with a 450-foot crane. You want to guess how much oil it takes to lubricate that f*cking thing or winterize it?