Back in early 2021, as the world was emerging out of the government madness over COVID-19, I wrote a piece at my former blog warning that climate alarmism that was rising at that time would be used as the next pretext by governments and globalist organizations like the WEF to impose the same sorts of freedom-destroying “solutions” that were imposed on peoples across the globe during the COVID hysteria.

Sure enough, that was the road the US traveled during the Biden years, one that the governments of Europe continue to travel to this day.

I came across the exchange below between Jordan Peterson and RFK, Jr. about this topic below, and wanted to share it here. Hat tip to Wide Awake Media for sharing it on X.