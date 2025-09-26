Activist Katie Hopkins lets herself onto a solar industrial construction site to inform UK citizens being lied to by the Starmer communist government about the true soul-destroying, rapacious impacts of the UK’s solar industry. Take a look as Hopkins reveals the scope and scale of this installation which will condemn hundreds of acres of pristine British farmland and countryside, removing it from the food system forever.

Hopkins correctly points out that the thousands of solar panels used in this heavy industrial installation will simply be tossed into a landfill when their useful life is over. There, they will spend the following centuries leaching toxic chemicals into the soil which will almost certainly end up leaching into the region’s water system eventually.

This is the central deception of “green” energy exposed for all to see in a mere 3-minute clip which was shared on X this week by the good people at Wide Awake Media LLC.

Enjoy the show.

That is all.