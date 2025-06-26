If you want to know how batsh*t crazy the largely foreign-funded oppostion is to the U.S. oil and gas industry right now, took no further than the exchange in the video below between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and David Arkush, a senior operative at the far-left anti-development group Public Citizen.

Background:

The exchange took place on Wednesday during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, which Cruz chairs. The hearing was focused on the myriad ways in which Chinese interests and interests from other foreign nations pour millions of dollars annually into leftwing advocacy groups like the NRDC, the Sierra Club and RMI to help fund their lawfare campaigns targeting the oil & gas and coal industries in the United States.