Energy Transition Absurdities

Judith Williamson
4h

Great for birds and all wildlife but who will take the mirrors down and restore the land that was destroyed ! I think it is obvious that solar and wind equipment will be in place until it falls apart. Then just junk laying around. You put this stuff up, go broke, walk away leaving your failed equipment in place. Someone should have thought about that. World full of fools especially relating to green projects. Nothing green about any of this.

Jeff Chestnut
4h

A total failure of government staffers to fulfill their duties to the American public and total corruption of politicians. This was an obvious experiment that never went through rigorous review or engineering design risk evaluation. Who would have thought there could be equipment issues or environmental impacts? Well everyone without government dollars in their back pockets. A technical capability does not make a commercially viable project, nor fulfill responsibility to the public.

But now what about the wasted federal funds? Getting paid back? Partial refund? Original actors being held accountable? Not likely and likely not possible.

We can do better with government funds and we must do better. The constant pressure to be stupid and ‘just go green’ needs to be tempered with more educated and more practical review. The great green grift is just starting to be exposed but that doesn’t mean we continue the grift today. As to politicians supporting wind and solar in the grid it’s time to throw the bums out.

1 reply
9 more comments...

