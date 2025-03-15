To preface this: I'm not a fan of the Cybertruck. I've posted many times here and elsewhere that I think it's the dumbest design of any car on the road, one that appeals solely to a very limited, high-income set of Americans who are interested mainly in virtue signalingn. I'm also a critic of EVs in general, but also a semi-fan of Tesla which stands out now as a uniquely American success story in that subset of the auto industry.

All that said, the idiots who are currently vandalizing Tesla infrastructure - to the point of bombing dealerships with Molotov cocktails and other acts of violence - should be prosecuted as domestic terrorists and sentenced to the harshest possible punishment.



In this video, a cordial fellow on the streets of New York City explains how he and his car have been assaulted by leftists suffering from EDS - Elon Derangement Syndrome - in recent weeks.