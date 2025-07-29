The wind industry - with the help of a complicit propaganda media establishment - has done a terrific job of brainwashing the public into thinking their operations have near-zero impact on the environment. This, of course, is utter nonsense, as policymakers in the Trump administration like Chris Wright, Lee Zeldin, and Doug Burgum understand and are working to correct.

One result of this focused industry/media propaganda effort is a shortage of quality videos illustrating Big Wind's real impacts.