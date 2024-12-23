As part of his speech at the Turning Point Action conference on Sunday, President Donald Trump promised to reverse every Biden-ordered restriction on the production of US domestic energy starting on Day 1. Those orders would, of course, include Biden’s shameful cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline as well as his year-long “pause” on permitting of new infrastructure related to the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The President also promises to reverse “the insane Biden EV mandate” and to “declare a national energy emergency.” The latter is especially significant since declaring a national emergency would give Trump extraordinary powers to hold up some of the hundreds of billions of dollars in IRA subsidies that both the EPA and DOE have been handing to leftist NGOs like, as one EPA executive described it recently, “throwing gold bars off the Titanic.”

In the clip below, the President lists out a few of additional the absurdly stupid, damaging Biden energy orders he plans to reverse upon assuming office.