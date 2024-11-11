It is no secret that former and future President of the US Donald Trump has a rather unique way of speaking. That’s putting it mildly.

The things he says are often wide open to interpretation, which often gets him in trouble since the Democrat party operatives in the legacy media are always eager to take things out of context and portray them in the most negative light they can invent. We saw them do that repeatedly over the final two weeks of the just-completed campaign as it became increasingly obvious Kamala Harris was on a losing trajectory.

But those who really pay attention to what Trump is actually saying can glean a wealth of information from brief snippets of Trump speak. If you invest the time and interest to do that, the 1:06 clip below is a wealth of information.

Matter of fact, in barely 200 words in this clip, Trump tells you exactly where plans to go with energy policy in his second administration. He says it at a high level, but it isn’t hard to fill in the details if you just pay attention.