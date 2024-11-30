I never knew Fox Business host Stuart Varney to be a climate alarm enthusiast, but he almost sounds like one in the clip below from his interview this week with President-elect Donald Trump.

Perhaps due to pressure from the globalists, like Paul Ryan, who infest the Fox board of directors, Varney repeatedly interrupts Trump as he discusses his philosophy related to energy and climate policy in this 2:47 clip. But Trump, as always, manages to get his points across in his own unique way.