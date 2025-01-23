Those loud booming sounds you heard Thursday morning were from all the heads exploding in Davos, Switzerland, as U.S. President Donald Trump made an address to attendees at the globalist WEF conference.

In his speech - which closely followed the outline of his Inaugural Address - Trump made clear to the WEF elitists that their time of global dominance is ending, and the United States will return to its pre-Biden status as a sovereign nation with secure borders, a free nation that will take advantage of its unrivaled wealth of natural resources and make its own decisions on energy, climate, freedom of speech, trade, and other key policy areas, separate and apart from any suggestions or edicts from globalist organizations like WEF, the EU, and the UN and its COP conferences.

During the Q&A session that followed, Trump also called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, chastising him and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon for discriminatory lending policies that disadvantage hydrocarbon energy projects.

Trump’s speech was met with applause both before and after, and the questioning from the panel, which also included the CEO of TotalEnergies, and CEO of Santander Bank, outgoing WEF CEO Klaus Schwab and new WEF CEO Borge Brende, was respectful.

Bottom line, Trump totally commanded the room from start to finish, and minced no words about his plans to completely upset the liberal world order and alter the course of history in America’s favor.

It was quite obvious that everyone in the room got the message.

Below is a clip of Trump’s full 14-minute speech, followed by a transcript of his extraordinary remarks. Enjoy.