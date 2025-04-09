I had a very interesting afternoon on Tuesday, spending a couple of hours with the folks at NTD News, the TV affiliate of the Epoch Times. I was there to offer analysis of the executive orders President Trump signed related to his desired revival of the coal industry, and the NTD folks wanted both a preview before the signing ceremony and some comments after it was over.

The ceremony was supposed to begin at 2:00 CT, but the President, as he always is, was running late due to his packed schedule. (Biden was always late, too, but it was not due to any busy calender - he usually had no more than 1event on any given day - but because his handlers were fine-tuning his meds and packing on his facial makeup.)

But I digress.

Anyway, they brought me on live at around 2:30, and the first clip below is the preview segment. The signing ceremony, which was likely schedule to last 30 minutes, went on for about 1:20 instead, as Trump riffed on all sorts of unrelated topics as he was introducing what seemed to be about half the Republican members of both the Senate and the House, and praising the cabinet members who were also there.