Many readers of a certain age will remember a long-running ad campaign by Certs Breath Mints which invariably featured two attractive blonde twin girls who boasted their product delivers “Two, Two, To Mints in One!”

Here’s a clip of one of the earliest iterations of that campaign - which ran from the 1950s well into the 1990s - for those who are too young to remember:

I hate having to explain all the dated references I use here, but hey, that’s just one of the endearing aspects of us Boomers.

I was reminded of that ad on Sunday when I ran across the clip below which features a pair of the biggest human frauds in U.S. history: Former CBS Anchor Dan Rather, who literally invented the concept of “fake news,” and former Vice President Al Gore, who literally invented the modern version of the global climate change grift with his 2006 film, “An Inconvenient Truth.”

Most Americans are unaware that both these men’s careers in perpetrating frauds on the public began many years before they became prominent national figures with lofty job assignments.

For Rather, it all started on the evening of November 22, 1963, when his bosses at CBS News assigned him to view a screening by the FBI of the Zapruder Film, which had been flown to Washington, DC after having been acquired from Abraham Zapruder by Henry Luce, who was then the owner of Time/Life.

Luce was at the time the personification of the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird and had agreed with the Feds to prevent the film from being shown to the public since parts of it conflicted with the official narrative of the JFK assassination which was already being constructed. Especially the last part.

Rather, apparently the only legacy media reporter allowed to view the screening and then report on it on air, was only too happy to cooperate. When he went on live TV with Walter Cronkite late that Friday evening, he informed America that, when the final shot rang out in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, it struck the President in the back of the head and threw him violently forward.

The truth, of course, is that any non-blind person who watches that film easily discerns that Mr. Kennedy’s head was actually slammed violently backwards before he slumped to the left into Mrs. Kennedy’s arms.

Thus was the news-faking legend of Dan Rather born, and he never stopped until he was forced to resign by CBS after he knowingly used forged documents damaging to incumbent President George W. Bush in a failed effort to throw the 2004 election to haughty, French-like John Kerry.

The common impression most Americans have about Al Gore today is that he didn’t veer off into climate change fantasyland until some point during his stint as Bill Clinton’s Vice President from 1993-2001. But the truth is that Mr. Gore was pure-d climate crazy long before then.

In the 2-minute clip below you will see climate fraud Al Gore interviewed by news fraud Dan Rather on the topic of what was then called “global warming.” You really owe it to yourselves to give it a watch, since it is such a stunning tour de force of the climate alarmist myths that existed 43 years ago.

Here’s the clip - a transcript follows.

Transcript:

Rather: Concern about rising temperatures on planet Earth heated up a hearing here in Washington today. For years, scientists have theorized about the dangers of the so-called greenhouse effect, the warming of the Earth's atmosphere due to the burning of coal and oil. And in recent months, as David Culhane reports, research has uncovered facts to support that theory.

Narrator: Many scientists claim that the temperature of the Earth's atmosphere has been rising over the past 100 years, that the great sheets of pack ice in Antarctica are melting at a much more rapid rate than previously, and finally that the sea level has been rising with increasing swiftness over the last 40 years. If these scientists are correct, about 25 percent of Florida would be flooded sometime in the next century, along with low-lying areas all over the world. Climate changes could produce widespread disruption of agriculture. The American farm belt might be too dry and the wheat and corn crops would have to move to Canada. Scientists blame the odorless, colorless carbon dioxide gas for these potentially dangerous changes around the planet. It is the greenhouse effect. The gas allows sunlight to filter down and warm the earth. But like the glass of a greenhouse, the carbon dioxide tends to trap heat so that It cannot rise into space. The scientists maintain that the coal, oil, and gas we've been burning for a hundred years have produced more and more carbon dioxide and helped overheat.

Gore: We are not doing the kind of research that we should be doing to determine whether or not these scientists who are so alarmed are correct in their assessment.

Narrator: This computer model simulates Arctic ice. Scientists are trying to predict the rate at which it will melt and how much it will make the oceans rise. And what they find out will affect the lives and fortunes of millions of people, the very survival of cities like this one.

[End]

Is that glorious, or what? So much fraudery in so little time. It just don’t get no better than that.

And now, as the late, great Paul Harvey would say, you know the rest of the story about these two prominent life-long frauds.

That is all.