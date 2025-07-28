In one of the most glorious extemporaneous moments in Trumpian history, President Donald Trump used the press availability designed to roll out the new trade deal between the US and the EU to tell the truth about the “giant scam” that is the wind power industry.

Perhaps the best part of it was to watch how the face of EU leader Ursula Von Der Leyen, which had been glowing throughout the announcement of a trade deal which is very favorable to the United States, turns sour as Trump goes after her favorite energy scam. During the course of his three-minute diatribe, Trump calls the wind industry a “con job,” “the most expensive kind of energy,” and “a horrible thing.”

And he was just getting started.