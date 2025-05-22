Western Energy Alliance: Oil & Gas Provisions in the Big, Beautiful Bill Act
[Note: The Western Energy Alliance has long served as the voice for independent producers in the Intermountain West Region. Below is its take on the oil and gas related provisions contained in the Big, Beautiful Bill Act passed by the House of Representatives early Thursday.]
For Immediate Release Aaron Johnson
May 22, 2025 303-623-0987
“Big, Beautiful Bill” Prioritizes Oil, Natural Gas in the West
House-passed bill supported by Western Energy Alliance
Federal oil and natural gas leasing expected to raise $12 billion
States will benefit from revenue sharing by the federal government
DENVER – Following passage of the budget reconciliation bill today in the U.S. House of Representatives, Western Energy Alliance applauded several provisions prioritizing oil and natural gas production. Notably, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is expected to raise $12 billion by reinforcing existing laws mandating federal oil and natural gas lease sales be heled each quarter by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). President Biden regularly ignored these requirements, even after signing them into law in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
