President Donald Trump and his entourage headed off Friday morning bound for Anchorage, Alaska aboard Air Force one for Trump’s summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose diplomatic team landed at Anchorage airport late Thursday.
Traveling with President Trump are:
Marco Rubio, Secretary of State
Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary
Howard Lutnick, Commerce Secretary
John Ratcliffe, CIA Director
Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff
Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy
Monica Crowley, Ambassador
Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary
I’ve seen posts on X speculating that both VP JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were also included in the entourage, but no confirmed reports.
