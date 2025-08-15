President Donald Trump and his entourage headed off Friday morning bound for Anchorage, Alaska aboard Air Force one for Trump’s summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose diplomatic team landed at Anchorage airport late Thursday.

Share

Traveling with President Trump are:

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary

Howard Lutnick, Commerce Secretary

John Ratcliffe, CIA Director

Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff

Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy

Monica Crowley, Ambassador

Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary

I’ve seen posts on X speculating that both VP JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were also included in the entourage, but no confirmed reports.