Did you know the photo above is now considered to be a toxic wasteland in dire need of heavy regulation by the Global Church of Climate Change™? No? Welp, get ready to learn, then.

In a recent paper published in the journal Nature, green researchers at several universities, including the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan, raise alarm about high carbon dioxide emissions created by individuals growing their own…wait for it…greens! You know, vegetables, and fruits and other stuff that naturally grows from the ground. It is literally greens declaring war on greens.

I swear I don’t make this stuff up. I mean, who could? [Thanks to Tammy Nemeth for bringing this glorious gem to my attention.']