The long-running saga of the Louisiana coastal erosion lawsuits targeting an array of big oil companies took a new turn recently when a New Orleans public radio station filed a hit piece attacking a dozen federal judges for alleged conflicts of interests in hearing the cases. The station, FM 88.9 WWNO, provides details from an investigation it jointly conducted with Floodlight and Type Investigations.

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The cases involve claims by parish governments in South Louisiana alleging that the oil industry’s activities in the region – spurred by the federal government to support the World War II effort – are the cause of the state’s coastal erosion problems. It’s an argument that ignores the far bigger cause: The state and federal efforts to control the natural flooding and silting processes by the Mississippi River that built the land over eons to begin with.

Back to WWNO’s investigation: Some might ask, what is Floodlight? Why it is, in its own words, “an independent, nonpartisan newsroom that investigates the corporations and political interests stalling climate action.” Its listed donors include many of what have become the Usual Suspects that fund far-left climate alarm NGOs: The Tides Foundation, The Sunrise Project, The Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Rockefeller Family Fund, to name just a few.