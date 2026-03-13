Dear Americans: Would you rather be dependent on Canada and your domestic oil and gas industry, or on China for your energy security? That is the choice that has been highlighted since the conflict with Iran kicked off Feb. 28.

That reality is illustrated in a post by one person on X who wrote on Wednesday, “Has anybody noticed, when there’s a Middle East war, neither solar nor wind energy get any more expensive? And solar and wind don’t get stuck in the Strait of Hormuz!”

To which the only correct response is, “Has anybody noticed that when it gets dark, or it snows, or the wind stops blowing, or it rains, or it gets too cold, or it gets too hot, we end up getting bupkis from wind and solar?”

It is true that oil markets can be volatile and subject to disruption, as they are right now. We’ve learned that the hard way many times over the last century. Countries that, unlike the United States under President Donald Trump, rely on Middle East crude for their daily supplies, are especially vulnerable to these market whims. Those vulnerable countries include China, Japan, India, and other Asian markets, and, to a slightly lesser extent, the U.K. and Europe. (RELATED: Newsom Pushes Refineries Out Of California, Blames Trump For High Gas Prices)