In the rolling hills of northeastern Pennsylvania, where the echoes of the coal industry still linger in the landscape and the local economy, a new battle over energy and technology is unfolding in the borough of Archbald. Cornell Realty Management LLC wants to build a massive data center campus called Wildcat Ridge on more than 500 acres.

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Like data centers everywhere, it would need reliable power, backup generation, and yes, some environmental trade-offs. But instead of a straightforward zoning process focused on the facts, the developer now finds itself asking a majority of the Archbald Borough Council to step aside. Six of the seven members, the company argues, have already shown their hand.

This is not some abstract legal technicality. It is a textbook case of local politicians forgetting the difference between campaigning and governing. The council members in question - Madonna Munley, Erin Owen, Larry Marchetti, President Lou Rapoch, Lisa Osborne, and Larry West - have been widely quoted in the local media expressing clear bias against data center development in general and this specific project in particular. They have framed the proposal not as a land-use question subject to the borough’s own zoning code, but as an existential threat to the community’s character. In doing so, they have crossed a bright legal line.

Here is Page 1 of the letter which the Cornell’s lawyers sent to each of the 6 council members:

Under Pennsylvania law, members of a municipal body performing quasi-judicial functions like deciding a conditional use application must avoid not only actual bias but even the appearance of it. The Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code and longstanding due-process principles demand impartiality. When officials publicly telegraph their opposition before the evidence is fully heard, they risk forfeiting the right to sit in judgment.