Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris created a real problem for herself this week during an appearance on The View. Asked by very friendly host Sonny Hostin what, if anything, she would have done differently than Joe Biden, Harris amazingly responded, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

Really? Not a thing? Not one thing?

This is a problem for Harris, who has served as Biden’s vice president for almost four years now, given her attempt to present herself as a “change” candidate in what everyone agrees is a change election cycle. Most Americans are fed up with the direction the Biden/Harris presidency has taken the country, and are looking for someone who would change that direction.

But the Democrat nominee can’t think of a thing, a single thing, she’d have done differently had she been the president since 2021. That’s a problem.