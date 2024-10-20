With the presidential race winding down to its final weeks, voters still have no real way of knowing how a Kamala Harris presidency would impact their wallets, and more specifically, their energy bills — which have risen dramatically under the Biden-Harris administration.

While Vice President Harris has taken to saying in recent weeks that “My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency,” she offers little in the way of specifics showing how it might differ. In fact, when given the chance in not one but two powder-puff interviews with the hosts of “The View” and the ever-so-friendly Stephen Colbert, Harris could not point to a single thing she would do differently.

Share

In an interview with Politico this week, Harris’s new point person for energy and climate engagement, Camila Thorndike, said: “Just to be clear, Vice President Harris hasn’t said anything that the administration hasn’t already said” where energy issues are concerned. But when given a chance to expand on that, Thorndike simply advised folks to look at Harris’s record, which she and Harris both like to say is clear.