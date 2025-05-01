Most readers here probably gave up on the Drudge Report long ago as Matt Drudge and whomever he sold that operation to years ago took it off onto a leftwards lurch. The advent of competition services like Whatfinger, Citizen Free Press, and Liberty Daily made Drudge irrelevant to half of America in any event.

This week, the communications team at the White House rolled out a Drudge clone of its own called White House Wire, or WHWire for short.

Guess whose story at the Daily Caller is sitting right up at the top middle of the landing page? Take a look:

Holy smokes, it’s me. I’ve really hit the big time now, y’all.

Ok, it’s not exactly “top” billing, but it is center-page, right above the fold in newspaper lingo, and I’ll take it.

Seriously, to anyone who might be reading this at the White House, thanks, and keep up the great work!

That is all.