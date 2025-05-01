Energy Transition Absurdities

Energy Transition Absurdities

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Girardot's avatar
David Girardot
1h

Congrats David, well deserved! Hope this garners you some new subscriptions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Thompson's avatar
Rick Thompson
8m

They’re listening. 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture