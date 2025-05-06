President Trump held a press conference following the EO signings, and one of the “new media” reporters present was the ubiquitous “Tyler Durden” from ZeroHedge.

ZeroHedge was one of thousands of social media accounts which - along with yours truly - was banned on X and Facebook during the Biden regime. But now, thanks to the Trump White House’s efforts to include new media in the Milieu of the White House press corps, Durden was allowed to ask a question of the POTUS during a live press event in the Oval office.

Glorious. What a time to be alive.

Durden asked the President about his current views on who blew up the Nord Stream I and II pipelines, a question that has lingered in the minds of most anyone interested in the global energy-related geopolitics.

Trump’s answer was interesting, to say the least: