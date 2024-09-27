Analysts and professionals in the global energy space have long debated the prospects for reaching peak demand for crude oil. It’s an issue that has long sparked debate, some of which become emotional among highly invested stakeholders on one side or the other. In recent years, such stakeholders risk developing cases of whiplash when considering the competing perspectives about this ‘peak oil’ matter published by OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

IEA has spent the last 12 months predicting an earlier advent of the peak oil phenomenon than pretty much any other experts envision, saying it will come about sometime in this decade, no later than 2030. Not surprisingly, the agency’s analysts doubled down on that projection in its most recent monthly Oil Market Report.

In a section titled “When the Music Stops,” the IEA focuses on short-term factors like slowing demand growth in China, where oil consumption has declined year-over-year for the past four months. Noting that Chinese demand growth has slowed to an estimated 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) across 2024, the agency leans on that data point as a reason to lower its estimated global demand growth to 800,000 bpd.