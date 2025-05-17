Back in February, President Donald made the Constitution Pipeline a symbol of his “drill, baby, drill” agenda, which is fast morphing into more a “build, baby, build” ethos focused on renewal and expansion of energy-related infrastructure. Trump vowed to complete the project, operated by the Williams Cos., saying it could slash Northeast energy prices by up to 70%.

Share

Is that hyperbole? Maybe. But with electricity rates in New York and Connecticut among the nation’s highest—think 20-25 cents per kilowatt-hour compared to Texas’s 12-14 cents—the promise of cheaper gas produced just 150 miles away displacing LNG imported from places like Qatar and Russia must be music to New England voters’ ears.