Crude oil prices have edged higher over the past week, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising from around $64.41 on June 6, 2025, to $66.32 per barrel today, June 11, 2025, per OilPrice.com, a gain of about 3%. Brent crude has similarly climbed, reaching $67.18 on June 10, a 3.42% monthly increase, though both benchmarks remain 17–18% below last year’s levels.

Despite a bearish 2025 outlook, with J.P. Morgan forecasting Brent at $66 for 2025 and $58 for 2026, short-term factors are driving this uptick. From geopolitical flare-ups to U.S. inventory surprises, here’s why oil prices are defying the gloom, at least for now.