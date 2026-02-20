I re-posted a chart created by the must-follow Chris Martz on X this morning that should end the climate debate once and for all. It comes straight from the Energy Institute’s 2025 Statistical Review of World Energy. For thirty years, the world has shoveled nearly $8 trillion into wind, solar, and other so-called “renewables.” The result? Their share of global primary energy consumption has barely budged. It sits there, stubbornly flat, while the thin green line for nuclear power has actually gotten narrower.

If these people really thought carbon dioxide was going to cook the planet, that nuclear line would have expanded in a geometric progression. But it didn’t. Because the entire exercise was never about the climate. It was always about control.

Look at the data. Fossil fuels still supply more than 80 percent of the world’s primary energy, exactly the same percentage as 30 years ago. Renewables (including hydro) hover around 15 percent at best, and the modern wind-and-solar portion is a rounding error in the overall energy mix. Nuclear? A measly 5 percent and shrinking relatively as global demand grows. That’s not a transition. That’s a 30-trillion-dollar grift, the most massive wealth transfer in history dressed up as salvation.

Wind and solar are not, cannot, and never will be the backbone of a modern industrial economy. That’s not me talking, it’s the laws of physics and thermodynamics, which are immutable laws, not mere guidelines.